News
New Operator For North Tulsa Grocery Store Being Pursued
TULSA, Oklahoma - Plans to build a grocery store in North Tulsa are moving forward.
On Wednesday the Tulsa Economic Development Corporation voted to pursue a different operator in order to open the store near Pine and Peoria. Board members would not specify who the new operator could be since they are still in negotiations.
“The City of Tulsa can be proud that TEDC, as well as these investors and the city itself, is making a strong attempt to make a $3.8 million investment in that community," said TEDC Board Member Casey Stowe.
Honor Capital which also ran the now-closed 'Save-A-Lot’ in West Tulsa recently pulled out of the deal.
A ground-breaking date hasn't been set.