News
Tulsa Parents Asking State To Save Langston Hughes Academy
TULSA, Oklahoma - Some Tulsa parents and students are pleading with the state to save Langston Hughes Academy.
The state is pulling the charter school's accreditation which could ultimately shut it down. There have been accusations of fraud, grade tampering and inappropriate staff behavior at the school but one parent says the academy changed her son's life.
"From the moment he walked in, he came home and says mom I have teachers who actually care about me and that has really made a difference in who Christian is," said Adrienne Evans.
The state board is in the process of placing Langston students in other schools in the area.