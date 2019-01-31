Friends, Family Say Goodbye To Cherokee County Murder Victim
TAHLEQUAH, Oklahoma - Family and friends will lay to rest a Cherokee County man found murdered and burned.
The obituary for Elvis Dry says he was a lifelong sports fan and was known for being a barefoot kicker for the Kansas High School football team in the 70s.
It says the 61-year-old man was a husband and father who worked as a truck driver and school bus driver for Sequoyah High School, and loved traveling all over the countryside.
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office says deputies found Dry's burned body in his backyard near Tahlequah last week. Deputies had been asked to check on Dry because he hadn't been seen or heard from in several days.
They say Dry was an amputee who used a wheelchair. Investigators say they found Dry's wheelchair, also burned, about 15 feet from his body.
Deputies arrested Denise Grass on Friday. She's charged with first degree murder and desecration of a corpse.
Dry's funeral is set for 2 o'clock Thursday, January 31, 2019 at the Elm Tree Baptist Church in Tahlequah.