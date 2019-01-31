2 Arrested For Kidnapping, Carjacking Tulsa Man
TULSA, Oklahoma - Two people are in jail after police say they kidnapped a man at gunpoint, held him prisoner for hours then stole his car.
The victim told officers three people drove him around all day on Wednesday in his car, beat him and threatened him with a gun before ultimately stealing his cell phone, $100 in cash and his car.
Police say the victim told them he'd been in car since 8 a.m. By the time he walked to a home near 4th and Sheridan and called 911, it was after 5 p.m.
He gave police a good description of the two people involved, as well as the tag number of his Toyota Camry and police quickly found it driving into the parking lot of a motel near 41st and Memorial.
Police say they found the suspects, identified as Felicia McGuire and Deric Spear, sitting on the steps at the motel.
They say they found the victim's vehicle insurance card inside McGuire's purse. They also found a bag that had parts of the victim's cell phone inside. It also had Spear's prison release papers inside, they say.
Police returned the victim's car to him.
Police booked McGuire and Spears on complaints of robbery and kidnapping.
Oklahoma Department of Corrections records show Spear had been released from prison on January 12 after serving about three years of an eight-year sentence for possession of a stolen vehicle out of Rogers County. His prison record dates back to 2004.
McGuire in on probation for felony convictions for forgery in Tulsa County.