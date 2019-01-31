Former Sapulpa Teacher Again Arrested On Drug Complaints
BIXBY, Oklahoma - A former Sapulpa teacher who was convicted in 2017 after being found at an elementary school with heroin and syringes was arrested on drug-related charges Wednesday night in Bixby. Megan Nicole Sloan is in the Tulsa County Jail on complaints of possession of a controlled drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and destroying evidence after former conviction of a felony.
Bixby Police said Sloan was taken into custody January 30 at the QuikTrip at 12037 South Memorial Drive. A QT clerk called police just before 10 p.m. telling officers a male customer with syringes in his front shirt pocket was overheard on the phone saying "I got a gram on me right now," an arrest report states.
Police said that man was Sloan's boyfriend. Records state police found her leaving a stall in the store bathroom and said she left a loaded syringe with brown liquid wrapped in wet toilet paper.
Sloan was first arrested at a Sapulpa elementary school after authorities said she was caught with heroin, methamphetamine, prescription drugs and dozens of syringes in her purse. Records said she also admitted stealing items from the school and selling them for drug money.
Sloan was released from prison last summer after serving six months.