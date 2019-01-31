Gas Line Rupture Impacts Tulsa Businesses, Neighborhoods
TULSA, Oklahoma - A gas line explosion in midtown Tulsa is impacting area businesses and neighborhoods near 21st and Memorial. Many homes don't have power, and several businesses have been evacuated.
You can hear the sound of the gas escaping from the 16-inch ruptured line - it sounds like a plane going overhead. Tulsa Police say around 67,000 people in the area are without natural gas.
A QuikTrip, Sonic, loan company and a tattoo business are just a few of the businesses affected.
Oklahoma Natural Gas issued the following statement:
We are cooperating with first responders and local authorities on the situation near 21st and Memorial. Our operations crews are working to safely assess the situation and we will provide you more information as it becomes available. You can also check our social media pages for updates as well.
Tulsa Public Schools confirms Nathan Hale High School was evacuated because of the leak, and all evening activities at the school have been canceled. That includes a wrestling match and FAFSA workshop.
We watched as Tulsa Public Schools buses dropped over students at their parents' cars.
"This is a huge gas leak. I didn't hear anything or smell anything," one parent said.
Wind is blowing the gas SSE, according to Travis Meyer.