Tulsa Fire Department is urging people to stay away from the area so emergency crews can work.



"We have specially trained crews - Hazmat crews are here, ONG is here and they are all experts in that so they train and they prepare," said Firefighter Andy Little, Public Information Officer with the Tulsa Fire Department.



Tulsa Public Schools canceled all after-school athletic activities at the nearby Nathan Hale High School. ONG, PSO Tulsa Police and Tulsa Fire are all working, trying to get things back to normal.



Police deemed the area safe after the gas line was shut off around 8 p.m. East and westbound lanes of the intersection were opened, but southbound traffic is still barricaded and is expected to be closed for several days.