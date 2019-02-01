News
AARP Offers Free Tax Help To Anyone Who Wants It
Friday, February 1st 2019, 6:49 AM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Starting today, AARP is offering you free help with taxes with its Tax-Aide program.
AARP says it started the Tax-Aide program 50 years ago and has helped more than 50-million people.
The Tax-Aide State Coordinator says taxes are prepared free of charge, then filed electronically by AARP Tax Aide trained volunteers.
AARP says Tax-Aide uses the same secure systems the more expensive, for-profit companies use.
It says last year AARP help more than 27,000 Oklahomans file their federal and state tax returns, totaling $15.6 million.
The free help starts today and continues through April 15th.
AARP says you do not have to be a member to take advantage of the free program.
Get more information about the program here.