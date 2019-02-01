TULSA, Oklahoma - Starting today, AARP is offering you free help with taxes with its Tax-Aide program. 

AARP says it started the Tax-Aide program 50 years ago and has helped more than 50-million people.

The Tax-Aide State Coordinator says taxes are prepared free of charge, then filed electronically by AARP Tax Aide trained volunteers.

AARP says Tax-Aide uses the same secure systems the more expensive, for-profit companies use.   

It says last year AARP help more than 27,000 Oklahomans file their federal and state tax returns, totaling $15.6 million.  

The free help starts today and continues through April 15th.

AARP says you do not have to be a member to take advantage of the free program.

Get more information about the program here.