News
Enjoy The Akdar Shrine Circus, Help Feed Oklahoma Kids
TULSA, Oklahoma - Enjoy the Akdar Shrine Circus and help feed Oklahoma kids at the same time.
The Akdar Shrine Circus will be performing February 28 – March 3, 2019 at the Expo Square Pavilion in Tulsa.
See the clowns, the gravity-defying trapeze artists, larger-than-life elephants, jugglers and motorcycle daredevils.
One dollar of every ticket purchased from February 1 - 28 will benefit the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma’s Food For Kids program (up to $2,500).