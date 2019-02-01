"That's still under investigation. It could be a week. We don't really know. But it is a big clean up,” ONG spokesperson Cherokee Ballard said.



Tulsa Police initially said a truck hit the gas line. But ONG isn't so sure, and is working to find out exactly what happened.



"That is still part of what we're looking into. And we don't have that information at this point,” Ballard said.



Business owners say there is still a lingering smell in the air.



"You can even taste it. It smells so bad. So we’re opening the doors and windows. Hopefully that will vent out for safety,” Royal Insurance owner Nora Sanchez said.



Business owners encourage customers to continue shopping at the strip mall. They can still get to the shops from 21st Street.



"As long as everyone's safe, that's the main concern,” Koralage said.



While some customers are without natural gas Friday, all the power is back on in the area. At its peak, more than 2,000 customers were without power Thursday.