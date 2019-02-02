Checotah Benefit Held For Former Officer Injured In Crash
A former police officer injured in a crash last year is bringing people in Checotah together Saturday night.
Family and friends of Steve Kirby held a benefit dinner to raise money for the former sergeant. Kirby was injured in a crash on Thanksgiving and has been in the hospital since with a brain injury.
Family collected more than $30,000 in donations and funds raised from an auction at the dinner. That includes $5,000 from the Modern Woodmen of America.
"It's just great to see all the old faces. And it's just really heartwarming to see all of the old faces and it's just very heartwarming to come out and support for one of my family members," said Kyle King, Steve's cousin.
Family tells KOTV Steve has made good progress in his recovery and has started to try and talk again.