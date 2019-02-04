News
New Apartment Building Opening In Growing Tulsa District
TULSA, Oklahoma - An up and coming district just outside Downtown Tulsa has its first apartments opening for people who want to live in the area near 11th and Peoria.
The Meadow Gold lofts are opening in the aptly named Meadow Gold District thanks to the iconic sign along Tulsa's Route 66.
The developers hope to market them to young professionals who want to take advantage of everything happening in and around Downtown Tulsa.
They say the units will all rent for less than $825 a month.