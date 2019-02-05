Man Doing 'Donuts' Hits Tulsa Building With Truck, Police Say
TULSA - Tulsa Police arrested a man they say did donuts in a parking lot and crashed into the side of a building.
It happened in the "Total Pilates" parking lot in Brookside at about 11 p.m. Monday night.
Police tell us Francisco Esparza's Chevy pickup hit the side of the building, damaging the vehicle and causing minor damage to the outside of the Pilates studio.
A who woman was inside the building cleaning up for the night heard the crash and called 911.
Witnesses tell officers the truck was spinning in circles in the parking lot right before it hit the building.
When officers got there they say they smelled alcohol on Esparza's breath.
He is now booked in the Tulsa County Jail and faces complaints related to drinking and driving.
Officers tell us no one was hurt.