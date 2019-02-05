MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - The City of Muskogee has declared an emergency after an accident involving a water main.

Several parts of Muskogee are without water Tuesday morning, after a contractor damaged a water main on East Hancock Street Monday.

The city says the location of the pipe was incorrectly marked.

The city says "major water shut down is a water emergency."

The impacted areas are parts of Country Club and everything west of Country Club, including Jenny Lane, Turner, Gawf, East Hancock and Foltz.

A repair crew is working to fix the damage as quickly as possible, but the city says right now it doesn't have a timeline for when water service will be restored.