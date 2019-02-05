Some Customers Still Without Service After Tulsa Gas Line Explosion
TULSA, Oklahoma - Some people impacted by last week's gas line explosion near 21st and Memorial are still waiting for their services to be restored this morning.
Oklahoma Natural Gas says the safety of its customers and employees is its top priority, along with the integrity of its system.
It says it's been putting extra resources to work on system repairs and is working to contact the customers who were impacted by last week's explosion.
The utility says after repairs and safety checks, there are no longer any concerns.
ONG tells us it's in the process of turning the gas back on to all customers, but customers must be home for that to happen.
If you are a customer who still doesn't have service, you can call 1-800-664-5463.
ONG says it will provide updates as the investigation into the explosion as they learn more.