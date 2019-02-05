Claremore Native Returns To Open New Manufacturing Facility
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma - 100 jobs are coming to Claremore as the city welcomes a new manufacturer.
Claremore native Kenneth Statton is bringing MST Manufacturing to town, a CNC machining and fabrication business. The company says it will bring over $5 million in capital investment over the next few years.
Statton created M & M Manufacturing in Tulsa and founded The Statton Company with his father over 30 years ago in Claremore.
"As a proud Claremore native, I am no stranger to the community’s thriving manufacturing sector, access to high-quality talent and pro-business atmosphere,” said Statton, President, and CEO of MST. “These factors, in addition to strong support from the city and county leadership, made Claremore the clear choice as home for our new facility.”
The company will provide its services to the aerospace, oil, petroleum, medical, and automotive sectors among others.
MST is hiring a variety of positions, including CNC machinists, CNC machine operators, quality inspectors, debur and detail technicians, shipping and receiving personnel, reception and experienced program managers. Resumes can be submitted online at http://www.mstmfg.com/careers/.