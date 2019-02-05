The final wave of storms will likely be the heaviest one, showing up late Wednesday evening. This could bring widespread heavy rain, some hail and locally damaging wind gusts to areas mainly southeast of I-44, closest to the frontal boundary. Up to 2” of rain may fall by early Thursday in far eastern Oklahoma. Whatever northward progress it makes on Wednesday will likely get pushed southeastward by the upper-level energy that night, driving the rain out of the area by Thursday morning. As colder air rushes in from the northwest, a brief transition to freezing rain or sleet is possible, mainly north of Tulsa. The window appears brief for wintry weather again, but it could be enough to cause some slick travel as temperatures quickly dip to freezing Thursday morning.