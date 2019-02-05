News
Man Arrested After Kidnapping Tow Truck Driver In McIntosh County
McINTOSH COUNTY, Oklahoma - Investigators say an armed man kidnapped a McIntosh County tow truck driver at gunpoint on Monday.
The District Attorney’s office says the truck driver stopped to help Rafael Torres who had crashed into a ditch.
They say the Torres then pulled a gun forcing the driver back into his truck and demanding a ride to Arkansas. Sometime after crossing the state line detectives say the victim was able to escape and contact police.
Torres was arrested a short time later.