Jenks Students In Custody For Threats To School
Tuesday, February 5th 2019, 9:15 PM CST
Updated:
JENKS, Oklahoma - An unknown number of students at Jenks Public Schools has been arrested and taken into custody pending formal charges.
In an email sent to parents of Jenks High School and Freshman Academy students, officials said they were made aware of a potential threat to the safety and security of the students and staff members.
Officials say that Jenks Campus Police and the Jenks Police Department worked together to arrest the individuals. Law enforcement says there is no evidence of any remaining threat.
JPS says they currently cannot say how many students were involved or what type of threat was made or attempted.
This is a developing story...