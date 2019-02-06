Green Country Family Grieves Loss of Broken Arrow Grad and OSU Student
A family is grieving the loss of a Broken Arrow Grad and OSU student who died in a car accident Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Jazmen Shaw, 21, was killed when her vehicle was hit at the intersection of Highway 177 and Lake McMurtry Road.
Troopers tell News on 6, Shaw failed to yield at the stop sign. Her vehicle was hit on the driver’s side by another car. Shaw was pronounced dead on the scene.
“She was pretty much my best friend. Any time I needed to talk to her she would always listen and visa versa,” Jazmen’s dad, Jamal Ali said Wednesday.
Shaw graduated from Broken Arrow High School in 2015 and was set to graduate in May from OSU with a degree in psychology. Her dad says she planned on continuing her education in psychology with plans on earning a doctorate.
“She worked a full time job while going go school. I never had to worry about her or anything. She’s just a really responsible young lady.”
Jazmen’s mom, Krystal Shaw, tells us that she’s having a hard time believing that all of this is happening.
“A friend called and just told me she didn’t make it, that there was an accident. It’s just so hard to believe it. It doesn’t seem real.”
Krystal says Jazmen was giggly, bubbly, and had a contagious personality. Her dad agreed, saying that Jazmen was someone that everyone wanted to be around.
“Her personality was like gold. Ever since she was a little child she was always a bright light in the room. She just wanted to make everybody proud and just wanted to be the best at whatever she did,” he recalled.
The family is asking for help with funeral expenses. To make a donation click here: https://www.gofundme.com/azmrg9-funeral-amp-burial-cost?fbclid=IwAR0QWGK1CX-7NFQDUdvaJKpU4olWzklLe-6r7d1V1jtHymAPMDxQY1ZkDIQ
Funeral arrangements are pending.