Muskogee Police Investigate After Woman's Body Found
Friday, February 8th 2019, 5:22 PM CST
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - Muskogee Police said they are investigating after a woman's body was found Friday near an apartment complex. Police tell us they know the woman's identity and are trying to contact next of kin.
A passerby saw the woman's body in a creek behind The Woods Apartments and called police Friday, February 8. The Woods are located off Highway 64 and Estelle Avenue.
Authorities say she is a 50-year-old woman. They said they don't know the cause of death or how long she has been there.
We will update this story as more information is confirmed.