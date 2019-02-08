News
Troopers Investigate Possible Drowning At Keystone Lake
CREEK COUNTY, Oklahoma - Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a possible drowning outside Mannford on Keystone Lake. Terrance Wilson, a 54-year-old Sand Springs man, was found dead Friday.
Wilson was reported missing Wednesday, February 6 and was found by his parents, an incident report states.
OHP said the cause of Wilson's death is pending a report by the medical examiner.
Troopers said Wilson's body was recovered 60 feet north of the shore line in 30 feet of water.