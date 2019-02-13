News
Water Line Break Impacts Tulsa Street, Businesses
TULSA, Oklahoma - Several businesses are without water after a water line break near 33rd West Avenue and Charles Page Boulevard.
Both eastbound lanes are closed as city workers deal with the break. City workers say the break is to an eight-inch line in the middle of the street.
It's impacting 10 business in this area, and even when they get the water back on will have an impact on traffic because the road will need repairs.
The two westbound lanes have been converted into one westbound lane and one eastbound lane. The crew says they hope to have it fixed sometime Wednesday.
We'll let you know when the water is back on.