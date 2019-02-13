Google To Expand Pryor Data Center
PRYOR, Oklahoma - Google says it's expanding its data center in Pryor.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai made the announcement on his blog Wednesday. It's part of a huge expansion of data centers across the country.
"Today we’re announcing over $13 billion in investments throughout 2019 in data centers and offices across the U.S., with major expansions in 14 states. These new investments will give us the capacity to hire tens of thousands of employees, and enable the creation of more than 10,000 new construction jobs in Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Texas, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Virginia. With this new investment, Google will now have a home in 24 total states, including data centers in 13 communities. 2019 marks the second year in a row we’ll be growing faster outside of the Bay Area than in it," he wrote.
Google opened its data center at the Mid America Industrial Park in Pryor in 2011. It has expanded it several times since then.
Related Story: Google's Investment In Mayes County To Expand To $2 Billion
Pichai said the growth in its data centers "will enhance our ability to provide the fastest and most reliable services for all our users and customers."
The company did not release specifics on how the Pryor facility will be expanded.