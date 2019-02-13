News
Deputies Still Searching For Rogers County Chase Suspect
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Rogers County Sheriff's Office is still asking for help to find a man accused of trying to run over two deputies earlier this week.
The DA filed six charges against Chad Anderson including two counts of assault with intent to kill. Deputies say he nearly hit them in a stolen car when Anderson ran a roadblock Tiger Switch Road in Catoosa.
Deputies shot at the vehicle multiple times before Anderson got away.