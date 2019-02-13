News
USS Tulsa Adds Artwork Made In Oklahoma
Wednesday, February 13th 2019, 5:14 PM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - When the USS Tulsa sets sail later this week the new Navy ship will have a piece of art made by an Oklahoman.
Rachel Rose Dazey made the piece which contains several symbols from Tulsa and Oklahoma including bison, and an oil derrick.
"It's pretty cool to think about a piece that I've made sailing across the ocean and being seen by so many different sailors that are serving our country," said Dazey.
That creation is now on its way to San Francisco ahead of the USS Tulsa's commissioning this weekend.