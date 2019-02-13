News
Former OU President David Boren Accused Of ‘Serious Misconduct’
Wednesday, February 13th 2019, 6:57 PM CST

NORMAN, Oklahoma - The University of Oklahoma released a statement concerning an investigation in which its former president, David Boren, is accused of harassment, according to sources.
OU confirmed that the investigation into the “serious misconduct” is ongoing and the university is “legally obligated to investigate”:
"The University of Oklahoma received allegations of serious misconduct that it was legally obligated to investigate. The University retained the Jones Day firm to conduct an independent investigation, which is ongoing at the current time. Appropriate individuals will have an opportunity to be interviewed during the investigation.”
