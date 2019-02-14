Road Rage Leads To Stabbing, Tulsa Police Say
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man is recovering after another man stabbed him in a parking lot near 51st and Sheridan, police say.
Officers say this started while both men were driving near the 41st and Sheridan area on Wednesday. They say something happened that led both drivers to pull into the parking lot of the Farm Shopping Center.
One of the men got out of his vehicle and argued with the man who was a passenger in the other car.
Witnesses say the two men yelled at one another and the man who was outside of the vehicle punched the other man and punched the vehicle.
Police say the man who was still in the car stabbed him once in the neck with a knife and then left.
The man who was stabbed went to the hospital and is expected to be OK.
Police say this is all still under investigation and they have not made any arrests yet.