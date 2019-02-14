News
Deputies Seize Animals At Skiatook Property
Thursday, February 14th 2019, 10:36 AM CST
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office seized animals from their owner Thursday morning.
Deputies say that they searched the property and found terrible conditions and several horse carcasses on the property.
TCSO says they’ve been to this home several times for this issue and have been warned the owner.
Deputies say they seized 31 horses, seven dogs, three pigs and multiple puppies from the owner due to the conditions.
The sheriffs office will send its to the D.A. after the horses are examined by a veterinarian and then the DA will determine whether to file any charges.