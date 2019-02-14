

Cook credits success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned in Oologah.



“I learned the importance of dedication and determination to achieve my goals and succeed in the things I want to get,” said Cook. “I have also brought with me the mental maturity to focus on my work over making friends.”



The Navy says approximately 130 sailors make up the submarine’s crew, doing everything from handling weapons to maintaining nuclear reactors.



Attack submarines are designed to hunt down and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships; strike targets ashore with cruise missiles; carry and deliver Navy SEALs; carry out intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions; and engage in mine warfare. Their primary tactical advantage is stealth, operating undetected under the sea for long periods of time.



The Navy says sailors become submariners only after rigorous testing and observation. They are some of the most highly trained and skilled people in the Navy. Every submariner has to learn how everything on the ship works and how to respond in emergencies before earning the right to wear the gold or silver dolphins on their uniforms.



Cook says he's most proud of not giving up.



“Though it would be easy to surrender to the pressure of working not only in the Navy, but on a submarine, I have and will continue to stand firm,” said Cook.



Cook says he knows he's part of a legacy that will last beyond his lifetime.



“To me, serving in the Navy is a form of showing respect to the country by being willing to give my life to protect it,” added Cook.