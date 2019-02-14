Haskell Police Re-Open 30-Year-Old Missing Persons Case
Haskell Police are re-opening a missing persons case that is more than 30 years old.
They are asking people with any information to come forward so they can hopefully give closure to the family.
“It would be very rewarding if we could find her if she’s still alive or give the family some type of closure, instead of it being a mystery,” said Haskell Assistant Police Chief, Kermit Thomas.
Now police are just hoping that some new leads would surface so the family could finally get some answers.
“Regardless of what people think, she's still a child of God and I just want to know what happened to her,” said Kassaundra’s sister, Seqwendolyn Johnson.
Kassaundra Williams Patterson went missing from Silver Leaf Apartments back in May of 1988.
Her three daughters say she was there when they went to bed, but when they woke up, she was gone and her purse was still there.
“She would never go off and leave her purse, ever,” said Johnson.
Johnson says a few years later her mother started getting phone calls, and they never found out where they were coming from.
“She would pick up the phone and they would say ‘Mom? Momma, are you there?,’ said Johnson. “So that would really worry her.”
Johnson says her mother is now 87 and has dementia, but she knows it would mean the world to her to know what happened.
“A lot of people would ask; ‘Do you want to declare her deceased?’ and she never wanted to do that,” said Johnson. “She always held out hope.”
Johnson says her mother put up missing posters around town even years after she disappeared.
Assistant Chief Kermit Thomas says he saw her putting up posters a few years ago and asked about the case.
“Just talking to her it was very unlikely for her to just up and leave her kids at home and not tell anyone anything,” said Assistant Chief Thomas.
Thomas says he has been thinking about the case a lot lately and has been in contact with the family.
Now he's just hoping someone will come forward with information..
“I do have some small bits and pieces of information and I do believe I can solve this case,” said Assistant Chief Thomas.
“I just pray something comes out of this before my mother or I leave this earth,” said Johnson. “We would just like to know what happened to my sister.”
If you have any information that you believe could help investigators, call the Haskell Police Department.