University Says New, Racist Instagram Video Not Affiliated With Student
The University of Oklahoma is responding to reaction spreading across social media Friday to a new, racist video posted within the past 24 hours.
The video was posted to an Instagram account, and it depicts a noose with the videographer using the n-word. It is believed that the videographer was at one time an OU student.
In a statement released by the university, officials said the person who posted the video is not affiliated with the school.
"The individual that posted this video is not affiliated with nor enrolled at the University of Oklahoma. The fraternity chapter referenced is not recognized on the OU campus. Regardless, this kind of racist and threatening display is deplorable and in no way represents the values of the university."
The video posted Friday comes less than a month after the OU campus rallied against video showing two former students in blackface.
This is a developing story.