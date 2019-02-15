Dreams Come True For Tulsa Actress
A Tulsa actress is making her dreams come true out in California and was featured in a new music video that debuted the night of the Grammys.
Amelia White is an Edison High School and OU graduate who moved to Los Angeles in September. She got her first big break last month when she booked a music video with one of country music's hottest stars: Kacey Musgraves.
Musgraves released her new music video, Rainbow, featuring White right before the awards show started.
Amelia White says "growing up I always wanted to be an actress. It was always a dream."
Amelia played a young, single mom with a new baby who's going through a tough time. Rainbow, which Musgraves also performed at the Grammy's, is a song about hope, that a rainbow is always there even on the darkest day. Symbolic, Amelia says, for an actress working to get her start in Hollywood.
"You've have to understand that whole concept of a rainbow being above you and when it rains it pours and I think that resonates with anybody at any part of their life" says Amelia.
Amelia says Musgraves was great to work with and was involved in every step of the process. In less than a week, the Rainbow video has been viewed more than 1.1 million times and climbing.