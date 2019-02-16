News
Tulsa Couple And Dog Safe After Early Morning House Fire
Saturday, February 16th 2019, 6:35 AM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -
A couple and their dog have lost their home after it caught fire Saturday morning.
Firefighters responded to the home near I-244 and Sheridan a little after midnight Monday morning and found the front of the house in flames. Crews quickly knocked the fire out limiting most of the damage to the front of the home. They say there is smoke damage throughout.
The couple wasn't home at the time and their dog made it out safely. Firefighters have not yet determined the cause of the fire.