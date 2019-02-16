News
USS Tulsa Commissioned In Ceremony In San Francisco
Saturday, February 16th 2019, 6:10 PM CST
Updated:
The USS Tulsa is now part of the U.S. Navy's fleet and is ready for service, following a ceremony in San Francisco.
The USS Tulsa will soon head to San Diego which will be its home port.
Saturday's ceremony was very patriotic and very powerful.
Hundreds of people, including family members of the crew, veterans and a delegation from Tulsa, were in San Francisco to take part in the commissioning.
The 3,200 ton ship is very fast, agile and impressive to see in person.
It's very technologically advanced with a lot of automation, enabling it to have a crew of only 70 people.
There is a tremendous amount of excitement here at the port, which has been building since the USS Tulsa's keel laying ceremony three years ago.