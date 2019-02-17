Sunday Sunshine Returns, But More Wintry Weather This Week
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma -
The chilly weather continues for Green Country, but there’s a “ray” of good news: Some sunshine is returning for our Sunday!
Clouds will gradually thin out from west-to-east across the area today, and temperatures will rebound better than the past few days. We’ll see afternoon highs in the mid-40s across most of eastern Oklahoma. But a steady northwest wind will still keep a chill in the air. Enjoy today’s sunshine, because the sun will again be hard to come by as we head into this week!
Monday morning will get off to a frigid start with lows near 20 degrees, but wind chills in the single digits across northeast Oklahoma. Highs will hold closer to 40 degrees on Monday, with increasing clouds late in the day ahead of a storm system that’s still lined up to bring us some messy, wintry weather on Tuesday.
I know all us snow-lovers are anxious to see a potential winter storm, but here’s a bit of a word of warning: Not everyone in Green Country will see wintry precipitation on Tuesday. Here’s the setup: Moisture will build across Texas and move south-to-north into Oklahoma on Tuesday as a strong upper-level trough builds to our west. Precipitation will start out as mostly rain and potentially some light ice across eastern Oklahoma by mid-day Tuesday.
During the afternoon and evening hours of Tuesday, a switchover to snow looks to occur northwest of Tulsa. Along the I-44 corridor and into Tulsa, a messy wintry mix of rain, sleet, and some snow will be possible. And for your folks southeast of Tulsa, don’t hold your breath for snow: You’re likely to see mostly rain on Tuesday. Precipitation from this system looks to wrap up by late Tuesday night.
Snowfall accumulation amounts are still difficult to pinpoint as of Sunday morning, but again the most likely areas to see more than an inch or two of snow accumulation will generally be areas north and northwest of the Tulsa metro. In Tulsa some minor snow accumulation is possible, but that will be mixed in with rain and sleet. The snowfall forecast will continue to be fine-tuned, so be sure to check back with us frequently for updates!
I hope you have a great Sunday, Green Country! Be sure to follow me on Twitter @StephenNehrenz as well as my Facebook page Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz to stay up to date with the very latest!