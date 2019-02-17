Community Helping Skiatook Church After Thieves Strike For 2nd Time
SKIATOOK, Oklahoma - A Green Country church is thankful for the community's help after someone stole from it two nights in a row.
People have been making donations to the First United Methodist Church in Skiatook this week, after they said thieves stole from one of their buildings.
"Just kind of helped themselves to a lot of our things for the children,” Reverend Susan Whitley said.
Kids in Pre-K through fifth grade attend the daycare to play basketball, do arts and crafts and play games.
Some video games and systems have already been donated to the church, to replace what was stolen. Whitley believes someone took advantage of an unlocked door on Monday.
"We had some workers here working on our heating system and the door was unlocked from the inside, which is not normally unlooked so that they could go back and forth to their truck,” she said.
The next night, she said the door was locked. Someone came back for more, Whitley said, kicking in the doors to each room.
She said $300 in cash and some checks inside an office are gone.
"We feel like we're really doing a service to the community and to have this part of the children's afternoon just gone, is kind of sad honestly,” Whitley said.
She said the church is also missing a 40-inch flat-screen TV used for children's worship.
But the community is stepping up and offering to help out.
"People are pretty quick to jump in and help,” Whitley said. “So, we've had a lot of offers. I really hope that all the offers are actually gonna come through. If they all come through, we will be in great shape."
If you're interested in helping the church give them a call at 918-396-2519. Whitley said donations can be made to an account the church has set up at GameStop in Owasso.
If you know anything about what happened, give Skiatook Police a call.