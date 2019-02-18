Crime
1 Person Is In Jail Accused Of Stealing From A Local Store 40 Times
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man is in jail after Tulsa Police say he's accused of stealing from a convenience store on more than three dozen occasions.
The Tulsa Police Department posted about Lamont Shaw on its Facebook page saying he's accused of stealing from a local convenience store on 40 separate occasions.
They asked people to call Crime Stoppers if they knew where he was and someone did just that.
Police say someone saw him at the Wendy's near Admiral and 73rd East Avenue.
He had an outstanding warrant for application to revoke a suspended sentence.
Court records show that he was arrested for and convicted of robbery with a firearm in 2013.
This time around, he's also facing a possible charge for marijuana possession.