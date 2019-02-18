News
Tulsa Woman Held Hostage In Home Invasion
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a home invasion Monday morning. Deputy Justin Green said two men broke into a home in the 18000 block of 71st East Avenue and held a woman hostage.
The men had handguns and held the woman hostage for about 20 minutes, he said. TCSO said the men got away with a wallet.
Green said he believed the woman was not physically harmed. They are investigating the possibility that a third suspect was involved as well, he said.