Memorial Service Held For Owasso Teen Killed In Wreck
OWASSO, Oklahoma - The memorial service for an Owasso teen who was killed in a wreck two weeks ago will be held Monday afternoon.
Investigators say speed was a factor in the crash that killed 16-year-old Madison Reedy near 96th Street North and 177th East Avenue. Reedy's sister and another 15-year-old girl were also hurt.
The memorial service is at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Owasso.
