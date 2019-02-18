News
Bodycam Video From Kidnapping/Auto Theft Arrest Released By TPD
TULSA, Oklahoma - Body camera video has been released of the moment Tulsa Police caught up with a man they say stole a woman's car with her two kids in the back seat.
Police arrested Jarrod Gilliam after they say he took off with the woman's car while she was inside a store. An officer spotted the car not far away with the 4 and 5-year-old still inside.
The kids were not hurt. Gilliam was taken to Tulsa County jail on two counts of kidnapping and larceny of a motor vehicle.