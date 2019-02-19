News
Bill Banning Abortion Will Not Advance
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - A bill which would have outlawed all abortions in Oklahoma won't advance any further.
Senate Bill 13 didn't receive a hearing on Monday.
SB 13 would not have allowed any exceptions for an abortion.
The committee's chairman says he agrees with Senator Joseph Silk, who wrote the bill, but he has trouble with the way it was worded.
Senator Jason Smalley says "Senator Silk's motives are in the right, Senator Silk's movement I support. We all probably want the same thing in the long run but I support moving the football one yard at a time, not a hail Mary."
Just last week, hundreds of people rallied at the state capitol in support of the bill.