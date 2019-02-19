News
Lori Fullbright Speaks To Student Council Leaders On Recognizing Success In Others
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma - Student council leaders from all over Green Country held a conference in Claremore Tuesday and Rogers County Major Coy Jenkins was one of their speakers.
He asked several community leaders who exemplify success and leadership to help him show qualities students need to reach their goals.
One of those he chose was our own Lori Fullbright. She was asked to represent the quality of recognizing success in others and the importance of giving others credit and praise.