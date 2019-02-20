Arnold's Old Fashioned Hamburgers To Close, Hopes To Re-Open In New Location
TULSA, Oklahoma - Arnold’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers, the iconic West Tulsa hamburger restaurant is closing next month. Frank and Vicki Arnold opened their restaurant in 1986.
“A week from tomorrow it will be 33 years,” said Frank.
After more than three decades of really good burgers and all that goes with them, they just couldn’t reach a mutually acceptable agreement with the landowner, so March 16th will be the last day.
That doesn’t give them much time to get up and running in a new location. Frank Arnold says he looked at the former Steak and Shake building at 61st and Memorial.
“I think we’d do well there," he said. “But this is where we’ve been for 33 years.”
Arnold’s is part of the fabric of West Tulsa, and they want to stay in the neighborhood.
“We were needing a bigger building and better parking,” he said.
But this is probably not the way they wanted to get it. Arnold’s has 20 employees, 13 of them full time, and the restaurant could be closed to up to a year.
The new restaurant will feature all the favorite things customers have grown to love like oldies on the jukebox, great burgers and shakes, and a happy environment.