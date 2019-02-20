Medical Marijuana Regulations Expanding To Include Food Licenses
TULSA, Oklahoma - The state health department is rolling out new regulations for medical marijuana and CBD businesses; stores now have a couple of months to get their food licenses if they stock their shelves with edibles.
The general manager at Hemp RX in Tulsa has a culinary background. That's why she said she had health inspectors come out last year to make sure the store was following all the rules.
"The area we were operating under was still a little bit of a gray area for them," Lauren Miller said.
Miller said the health inspector told the store at that time everything was on the up-and-up, but to be on the lookout for new regulations.
She said she's already scheduling another appointment with the health inspector, and she encourages other cannabis businesses to do the same.
"It might be a little bit of a headache for the industry," Miller said. "I am completely 100% for it. I totally believe this is something Oklahoma needed to do to keep patients safe."
DeBrena Hilton with the health department said this is standard: if you're selling food of any kind, you need a license.
"We just want to be sure any food that can be purchased in Tulsa County comes from an approved source," Hilton said.
Miller said make sure you check the labels of any product you're using, so you know exactly what's going into your body. The health department is giving businesses until April 26th to get the appropriate licenses.