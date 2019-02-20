U.S. Attorney To Announce Indictment Of 18 Aryan Brotherhood Members
TULSA, Oklahoma - The U.S. Attorney plans to announce the arrest and indictments of 18 members of the whites-only prison gang, the Universal Aryan Brotherhood on Thursday.
The indictment says this gang is accused of operating a drug trafficking business from inside prison walls and was involved in numerous violent crimes, including nine murders, kidnappings and assaults, spanning over 15 years. The indictment says in 2008, members beat to death a man in retaliation for him stabbing an Aryan Brotherhood member. In 2009, a member beat to death a man named Blake Ford.
Prue to acquire more guns and drugs, then did a carjacking in Tulsa and killed a man and carjacked a family in Tulsa, where the suspect crashed the car and shot at police. They say a member beat to death a man named James Mask and beat to death another man suspected of cooperating with law enforcement and threatening two women who were potential witnesses and murdered two Irish mob gang members.
The indictment lists numerous drug transactions, listing large quantities of meth as well as robberies and more assaults of people who had unpaid drug debts to the gang.
More information on this case Thursday after meeting with U.S. attorney Trent Shores.