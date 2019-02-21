PAWNEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Pawnee County Sheriff has confirmed Pawnee County Undersheriff Monty Johnson was killed in a crash early Thursday morning. 

Sheriff Mike Waters says Johnson was on duty and headed to pick up a co-worker for a training class when his patrol car was hit by another car on Highway 18 south of Pawnee at about 7 a.m.

Johnson died at the scene. 

Waters says the other driver was taken to a hospital, but didn’t know the driver’s condition. 

OHP Troopers are investigating the crash. 

Johnson had been with the Pawnee County Sheriff's Office since 2004. 

 