News
Pawnee County Undersheriff Killed In Car Crash
Thursday, February 21st 2019, 11:42 AM CST
Updated:
PAWNEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Pawnee County Sheriff has confirmed Pawnee County Undersheriff Monty Johnson was killed in a crash early Thursday morning.
Sheriff Mike Waters says Johnson was on duty and headed to pick up a co-worker for a training class when his patrol car was hit by another car on Highway 18 south of Pawnee at about 7 a.m.
Johnson died at the scene.
Waters says the other driver was taken to a hospital, but didn’t know the driver’s condition.
OHP Troopers are investigating the crash.
Johnson had been with the Pawnee County Sheriff's Office since 2004.