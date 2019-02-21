Vinita Man In Custody After Assault In Big Cabin
BIG CABIN, Oklahoma - A man is in custody after an Assault in Big Cabin on Wednesday night.
Police say Erik Goins, a 40-year-old Vinita resident, pistol whipped a man in the head and then ran from officers.
Officers say with the help of multiple agencies, they found Goins' vehicle in the Martin Oaks Trailer park near Chelsea and arrested him around 3 a.m.
The victim, identified as Kevin Smith, is in the hospital. We don't know his condition, but investigators said he identified Goins as the assaulter.
Smith is in a Tulsa hospital after being taken by medical helicopter from the scene at 147 West Main.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Goins has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He is in the Craig County Jail.
Editors Note: This story has been changed to reflect new information from Big Cabin Police. They previously believed the victim had been shot because the wounds from the pistol whip were so severe.