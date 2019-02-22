Crime
Man Arrested On Complaints Of Prostitution With A Child
Friday, February 22nd 2019, 6:11 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - A 54-year-old man is in the Tulsa County Jail after police say he planned to meet a teenage girl for sex.
Phillip Hood is facing several felony complaints, including prostitution with a child under 16.
Police say Hood showed up thinking he was meeting a 14-year-old girl to have sex in exchange for money.
He used an app on his smartphone to connect with her, then exchanged several emails making it clear that he wanted to have sex with her.
Officers say he had cash in his pocket and a condom when he showed up to one of the hotels near I-44 and the Broken Arrow Expressway.
Police arrested him at the hotel.
Jail records show Hood be in court next week.