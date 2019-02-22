Owasso Indecent Exposure Suspect Arrested
OWASSO, Oklahoma - Owasso Police arrested a man they say exposed himself to a woman in the Sprouts parking lot last week.
They identify the suspect as Cory Childers, 33, of Tulsa.
Police say they received numerous tips about him after releasing surveillance photos. They say he even called them himself after seeing photos of himself in the media.
Detectives interviewed him Friday morning at the Owasso Police Department and then arrested him.
Police said officers responded to a report of a man exposing himself inside a vehicle in the Sprouts parking lot last week. A woman told officers she was walking out of the store when she saw a man sitting in a vehicle exposing himself and touching himself inappropriately.
She told officers the man made eye contact with her as she walked past his vehicle.
Police booked Childers into jail on a felony complaint of indecent exposure.